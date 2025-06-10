Global Terrorism: A Collective Responsibility Beyond Borders

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has called for acknowledging terrorism as a global issue instead of viewing it as a bilateral problem. Speaking to the Indian community in Belgium, he emphasized the historical connections of many terror-related incidents to Pakistan.

Jaishankar's remarks come amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam attack and subsequent precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied territories. He urged European nations to recognize terrorism as a broader concern, one not limited to specific countries or regions.

During his address, Jaishankar also highlighted the importance of stronger ties between India and Europe, including Belgium, in addressing mutual challenges. The senior minister's visit included meetings focused on boosting cooperation in trade, technology, and security, reinforcing India's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)