Sharad Pawar Criticizes BJP's Foreign Policy: A Call for Meaningful Dialogue

Sharad Pawar, chief of the NCP (SP), has voiced criticism of the BJP-led Union government's foreign policy, condemning its inability to foster constructive dialogue with neighboring nations.

Addressing party members during a convention in Pune for the NCP's 26th Foundation Day, Pawar reflected on India's past foreign relations, noting the positive ties maintained under Jawaharlal Nehru's premiership. He highlighted issues with current diplomatic stances towards Pakistan, China, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

Pawar articulated concerns that the current foreign policy undermines India's position with its neighbors, pointing to the lack of meaningful dialogue and potential negative consequences. Despite these challenges, the NCP (SP) remains committed to working with the Congress and Left parties for national improvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)