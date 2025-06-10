Sharad Pawar Criticizes BJP's Foreign Policy: A Call for Meaningful Dialogue
Sharad Pawar, chief of NCP (SP), criticized the BJP-led Union government's foreign policy. Speaking in Pune on the party's 26th Foundation Day, he expressed concern over deteriorating relations with neighboring countries like Pakistan and China and emphasized the need for a conducive atmosphere for meaningful dialogue.
Sharad Pawar, chief of the NCP (SP), has voiced criticism of the BJP-led Union government's foreign policy, condemning its inability to foster constructive dialogue with neighboring nations.
Addressing party members during a convention in Pune for the NCP's 26th Foundation Day, Pawar reflected on India's past foreign relations, noting the positive ties maintained under Jawaharlal Nehru's premiership. He highlighted issues with current diplomatic stances towards Pakistan, China, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.
Pawar articulated concerns that the current foreign policy undermines India's position with its neighbors, pointing to the lack of meaningful dialogue and potential negative consequences. Despite these challenges, the NCP (SP) remains committed to working with the Congress and Left parties for national improvement.
