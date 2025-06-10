India's Bold Stance: Retaliation Against Terrorism
India has warned Pakistan of deep strikes in case of further terrorist provocations, following escalating tensions after the Pahalgam terror attack. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized potential retribution against terrorist entities, highlighting India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism during his ongoing diplomatic engagements in Europe.
- Country:
- Belgium
In a stern warning to Pakistan, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar declared that India would not hesitate to strike deep into Pakistani territory should terrorist attacks provoke such actions. The statement follows the grave situation that unfolded after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which claimed 26 lives.
The Pahalgam incident triggered precise military actions from India, targeting terror infrastructure within Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. The retaliation saw India harness its advanced military capabilities, including its fighter aircraft and missiles, which reportedly inflicted significant damage on Pakistan's air force infrastructure, leading to a cessation of hostilities on May 10.
Jaishankar, while visiting Europe, is using diplomatic channels to communicate India's zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism, underscoring the persistent threat posed by Pakistan's state-sponsored terrorism. As India garners international support, its commitment to counter-terrorism remains resolute, with the External Affairs Minister's engagements extending to discussions with key European leaders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Intensifies Anti-Terror Diplomacy with Global Outreach
India Expands Diplomatic Offensive After Pahalgam Terror Attack
India's Robust Reply to Pahalgam: Operation Sindoor Unveiled
High-Stakes Diplomacy: EU-U.S. Trade Talks Gain Momentum
Maritime Diplomacy: Philippines Seeks Peaceful Solutions in South China Sea Conflicts