Left Menu

India's Bold Stance: Retaliation Against Terrorism

India has warned Pakistan of deep strikes in case of further terrorist provocations, following escalating tensions after the Pahalgam terror attack. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized potential retribution against terrorist entities, highlighting India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism during his ongoing diplomatic engagements in Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 10-06-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 16:25 IST
India's Bold Stance: Retaliation Against Terrorism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

In a stern warning to Pakistan, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar declared that India would not hesitate to strike deep into Pakistani territory should terrorist attacks provoke such actions. The statement follows the grave situation that unfolded after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which claimed 26 lives.

The Pahalgam incident triggered precise military actions from India, targeting terror infrastructure within Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. The retaliation saw India harness its advanced military capabilities, including its fighter aircraft and missiles, which reportedly inflicted significant damage on Pakistan's air force infrastructure, leading to a cessation of hostilities on May 10.

Jaishankar, while visiting Europe, is using diplomatic channels to communicate India's zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism, underscoring the persistent threat posed by Pakistan's state-sponsored terrorism. As India garners international support, its commitment to counter-terrorism remains resolute, with the External Affairs Minister's engagements extending to discussions with key European leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025