India's Bold Stance: Retaliation Against Terrorism

In a stern warning to Pakistan, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar declared that India would not hesitate to strike deep into Pakistani territory should terrorist attacks provoke such actions. The statement follows the grave situation that unfolded after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which claimed 26 lives.

The Pahalgam incident triggered precise military actions from India, targeting terror infrastructure within Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. The retaliation saw India harness its advanced military capabilities, including its fighter aircraft and missiles, which reportedly inflicted significant damage on Pakistan's air force infrastructure, leading to a cessation of hostilities on May 10.

Jaishankar, while visiting Europe, is using diplomatic channels to communicate India's zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism, underscoring the persistent threat posed by Pakistan's state-sponsored terrorism. As India garners international support, its commitment to counter-terrorism remains resolute, with the External Affairs Minister's engagements extending to discussions with key European leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)