Greta Thunberg's Gaza Activism Sparks International Debate

Israel deported activist Greta Thunberg on Tuesday, following the seizure of a Gaza-bound ship by Israeli forces. Thunberg, known for her climate activism, was among the 12 passengers on the vessel, which sought to protest Israel's blockade of Gaza and highlight the humanitarian crisis there, per the Freedom Flotilla Coalition.

According to the coalition, Israeli naval forces intercepted the boat 200 kilometers off Gaza's coast, a move activists claim violates international law. Israel maintains that such ships breach a lawful blockade. Following the incident, three activists, including Thunberg, and a journalist were deported, while others were detained.

Amnesty International criticized Israel's actions, calling for the unconditional release of the activists. In contrast, Israel perceived the ship as a publicity stunt, dismissing its aid as negligible. The ongoing Gaza blockade has been a point of contention, with critics alleging it amounts to collective punishment, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)