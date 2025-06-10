Greta Thunberg's Gaza Activism Sparks International Debate
Greta Thunberg, a climate activist, was deported by Israel after being aboard a Gaza-bound ship seized by Israeli forces. The ship aimed to protest the Gaza blockade and highlight the humanitarian crisis. Israeli authorities claimed the action upheld their naval blockade while activists deemed it unlawful.
Israel deported activist Greta Thunberg on Tuesday, following the seizure of a Gaza-bound ship by Israeli forces. Thunberg, known for her climate activism, was among the 12 passengers on the vessel, which sought to protest Israel's blockade of Gaza and highlight the humanitarian crisis there, per the Freedom Flotilla Coalition.
According to the coalition, Israeli naval forces intercepted the boat 200 kilometers off Gaza's coast, a move activists claim violates international law. Israel maintains that such ships breach a lawful blockade. Following the incident, three activists, including Thunberg, and a journalist were deported, while others were detained.
Amnesty International criticized Israel's actions, calling for the unconditional release of the activists. In contrast, Israel perceived the ship as a publicity stunt, dismissing its aid as negligible. The ongoing Gaza blockade has been a point of contention, with critics alleging it amounts to collective punishment, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.
