Political Row: Prakash Mahajan Alleges Threat from Narayan Rane

MNS leader Prakash Mahajan has claimed that Narayan Rane, former Union minister, has threatened him with violence. This follows Mahajan's critique of Rane's son, Nitesh Rane. Mahajan has requested police protection and urged the Maharashtra Chief Minister to hold Rane accountable for any harm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-06-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 18:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The political landscape in Maharashtra is heating up as Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Prakash Mahajan has accused former Union minister Narayan Rane of threatening him with violence. This claim follows a social media spat where Mahajan criticized Rane's son, Nitesh Rane, drawing a fiery response from the veteran politician.

Mahajan, the elder brother of late BJP leader Pramod Mahajan, has made a fervent plea to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for police protection. He insists that should any harm come to him, Narayan Rane should be held accountable. The tensions escalated after Rane's aggressive post on X, where he warned Mahajan against further criticism.

The discord had its roots in a comment by Nitesh Rane about a potential alliance between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS ahead of crucial civic polls. Mahajan accused the Rane family of political opportunism, citing Narayan Rane's past affiliations with both the Shiv Sena and Congress before joining the BJP. Mahajan's remarks underscore MNS's steadfast stance against personal attacks on its leader Raj Thackeray.

