Diplomatic Unity: India and UAE Strengthen Ties Against Terrorism

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited the UAE, meeting senior officials, including the Minister of Tolerance and the Defence Affairs chairman, to strengthen bilateral ties and combat terrorism. The interactions emphasized India's shared values of harmony and tolerance with the UAE, and included discussions on parliamentary cooperation.

Vikram Misri

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held significant talks with senior UAE officials to bolster Indo-UAE relations and reaffirm their collective stance against terrorism.

During his visit, Misri had separate meetings with the UAE's Tolerance Minister and the Defence Affairs Chairman, emphasizing the shared ethos of harmony between India and the UAE.

The discussions underscored a mutual commitment to combating terrorism and expanding parliamentary cooperation, in the wake of India's Operation Sindoor launched after the Pahalgam terror attack.

