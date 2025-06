Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has proposed a controversial constitutional amendment that seeks to prioritize national identity over European Union obligations. The change, which is seen as a 'dam against progressivism,' positions Slovakia to recognize only male and female genders and influence educational curricula accordingly.

The amendment has faced backlash from critics, including some legal experts, who fear it could compromise Slovakia's adherence to EU laws and international treaties. The proposal reflects Fico's increasingly anti-liberal stance, with a focus on strengthening ties with Russia and China, and expressing criticism of sanctions against Moscow.

Despite its controversial nature, the proposal has garnered support from some opposition parties, which may help secure the necessary votes for its passage. Opponents, including Amnesty International, warn of its potential discriminatory impact, particularly on vulnerable groups, highlighting the broader implications of such a legislative move.

