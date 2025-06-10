Left Menu

International Sanctions: A Bold Move Against Extremism

Britain, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and Norway have imposed sanctions on Israeli ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, accused of inciting violence against Palestinians. The measures include asset freezes and travel bans, highlighting concerns over extremist rhetoric and expansionist policies in the West Bank.

Updated: 10-06-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 19:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Israel
  • Israel

In a decisive move, Britain, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and Norway have imposed significant sanctions against two far-right Israeli ministers. The sanctions include asset freezes and travel bans targeting Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, who are alleged to have incited extremist violence against Palestinians.

The controversial ministers have been fervent advocates for expanding Israeli settlements in the West Bank, a stance that has sparked international outrage. The foreign ministers of the sanctioning countries labeled the rhetoric of Ben-Gvir and Smotrich as extremist and dangerous, citing their incitement to violence and human rights abuses.

This unified stance by the five nations underscores a growing international condemnation of policies perceived to exacerbate tensions in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. The call for accountability raises questions about the implications of extremist advocacy on regional stability and human rights.

