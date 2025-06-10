11 Years of Transformative Leadership: PM Modi's Impact on India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, crediting him with guiding India through 11 years of unprecedented development.

Addressing a press conference in Panchkula, Saini contrasted these years with the previous Congress-led UPA administration, which he claimed was mired in corruption and lacking direction.

Saini highlighted Modi's vision in economic transformation, cultural pride restoration, and decisive governance, marking the period as India's most transformative phase since independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)