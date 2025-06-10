Left Menu

11 Years of Transformative Leadership: PM Modi's Impact on India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership during 11 years in office, highlighting achievements such as economic progress, policy reforms, and cultural pride. Saini contrasted this period with the prior Congress-led UPA government's struggles with corruption and policy paralysis, emphasizing Modi's vision and governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-06-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 20:12 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, crediting him with guiding India through 11 years of unprecedented development.

Addressing a press conference in Panchkula, Saini contrasted these years with the previous Congress-led UPA administration, which he claimed was mired in corruption and lacking direction.

Saini highlighted Modi's vision in economic transformation, cultural pride restoration, and decisive governance, marking the period as India's most transformative phase since independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

