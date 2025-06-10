Left Menu

India's Zero-Tolerance Stance: Jaishankar Urges 'India vs Terroristan' Perspective

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar calls on the EU to view the India-Pakistan conflict as 'India vs Terroristan' due to rising terrorism. During talks in Brussels, he emphasized zero tolerance for terrorism and the need for international cooperation. Also, discussions on deepening India-EU ties and concluding an FTA by year-end.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 10-06-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 20:25 IST
External Affairs Minister
  • Country:
  • Belgium

India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, urged the European Union to perceive the ongoing conflict with Pakistan as a battle between 'India and Terroristan,' underscoring India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism during a press conference in Brussels.

Jaishankar, standing alongside EU High Representative Kaja Kallas, highlighted the escalating tensions post the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. He reinforced India's commitment to combating terrorism, including responding to nuclear threats, advocating for international collaboration to address these challenges.

The minister also engaged in the First Strategic Dialogue with the EU, discussing defense, security, and economic partnerships. He stressed a shift to a multipolar world order and announced plans to finalize an ambitious India-EU FTA, intending to strengthen and expand bilateral ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

