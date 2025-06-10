India's Zero-Tolerance Stance: Jaishankar Urges 'India vs Terroristan' Perspective

India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, urged the European Union to perceive the ongoing conflict with Pakistan as a battle between 'India and Terroristan,' underscoring India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism during a press conference in Brussels.

Jaishankar, standing alongside EU High Representative Kaja Kallas, highlighted the escalating tensions post the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. He reinforced India's commitment to combating terrorism, including responding to nuclear threats, advocating for international collaboration to address these challenges.

The minister also engaged in the First Strategic Dialogue with the EU, discussing defense, security, and economic partnerships. He stressed a shift to a multipolar world order and announced plans to finalize an ambitious India-EU FTA, intending to strengthen and expand bilateral ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)