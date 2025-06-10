Suresh Gopi Vows AIIMS for Kerala Before Tenure Ends

Union Minister Suresh Gopi has assured the realization of Kerala's longstanding demand for an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) before the conclusion of his current term in office. Gopi made this pledge at a press conference held on Tuesday.

Addressing the media, Gopi stressed that he would only consider seeking votes in the upcoming election after the foundation stone for the AIIMS project has been laid. He criticized the state government for the delay in receiving approval from the Centre and urged them to submit three location options.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, current BJP state chief and Thiruvananthapuram candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar echoed similar sentiments, promising to prioritize the AIIMS project if elected. The state's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has also pressed the Centre for an expedited decision, having identified Kozhikode as the preferred location.