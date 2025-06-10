Transparency Demands: PDP Leader Questions Kashmir Government's Reservation Report Delay
PDP leader Waheed Para urged the Jammu and Kashmir government to release a Cabinet sub-committee report on reservations, stressing transparency. He emphasized the region's youth face significant challenges in a conflict-prone area and merit should not be compromised, criticizing existing reservation policies that hinder opportunities for meritorious youth.
PDP leader Waheed Para has criticized the government in Jammu and Kashmir, led by Omar Abdullah, for not releasing the Cabinet sub-committee's report on reservations, raising concerns about government intentions.
Para's reaction follows J-K minister Sakina Ittoo's statement that the report is ready and will be submitted at the next council meeting. Para pointed out the region's struggles and emphasized that merit should not be compromised.
He argued that despite the challenges facing the youth, they choose to excel on merit. Para called for rationalization of reservation policies to support both the downtrodden and meritocratic individuals.
