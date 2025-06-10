Bharat Bhushan Ashu Challenges Punjab's Governance Amid Corruption Allegations

Bharat Bhushan Ashu, the Congress candidate in Ludhiana West, has thrown down the gauntlet to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, demanding a public debate over corruption issues. Ashu has pointed to the legal controversies surrounding AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Satyendar Jain to challenge Mann's record.

Ashu claims that corruption in Punjab under AAP's governance has skyrocketed, despite allegations against him in a foodgrain transportation scam being dismissed by the High Court. He criticized Mann's assertions about reducing corruption in tehsil complexes, alleging they mislead the public.

With the bypoll approaching on June 19, and results announced on June 23, Ashu expressed confidence in Congress's victory, warning AAP of impending consequences. He urged that any government officials exhibiting excessive loyalty to AAP should reconsider their positions in the face of public scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)