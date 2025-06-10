BJP Leader Criticizes AAP Government for 'Bankrupting' Punjab

BJP leader Tarun Chugh launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab on Tuesday, accusing it of bankrupting the state to serve the political aspirations of party leaders, Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia.

Chugh alleged that Punjab has become a 'safe haven and operational base' for 'tainted' AAP leaders, with taxpayers' money being squandered to sustain their presence and propaganda in the region. He further accused Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of reducing himself to a 'puppet', taking directives from Kejriwal instead of exercising autonomous leadership.

Highlighting issues in law and order, Chugh pointed out the rise of gangsters and mafias under AAP's rule, leading to industry's decline in the state. Chugh urged Ludhiana voters to send a decisive message in the upcoming by-election, set for June 19. The election follows the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi in January.

(With inputs from agencies.)