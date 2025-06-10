Left Menu

BJP Leader Criticizes AAP Government for 'Bankrupting' Punjab

BJP leader Tarun Chugh criticized the AAP government in Punjab for allegedly bankrupting the state to serve the political interests of its leaders. He accused Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of being a puppet and called for Punjab governance rooted locally as the by-election approaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 10-06-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 22:11 IST
BJP Leader Criticizes AAP Government for 'Bankrupting' Punjab
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Tarun Chugh launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab on Tuesday, accusing it of bankrupting the state to serve the political aspirations of party leaders, Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia.

Chugh alleged that Punjab has become a 'safe haven and operational base' for 'tainted' AAP leaders, with taxpayers' money being squandered to sustain their presence and propaganda in the region. He further accused Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of reducing himself to a 'puppet', taking directives from Kejriwal instead of exercising autonomous leadership.

Highlighting issues in law and order, Chugh pointed out the rise of gangsters and mafias under AAP's rule, leading to industry's decline in the state. Chugh urged Ludhiana voters to send a decisive message in the upcoming by-election, set for June 19. The election follows the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi in January.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025