Left Menu

Caste Census Controversy: A Clash Over Data and Discontent in Karnataka

The Karnataka BJP criticizes Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Congress after the party's high command ordered a re-enumeration of caste data. The BJP demanded an apology, while the Congress defended their decision, citing exclusion concerns. The All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha supported the re-census directive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-06-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 22:27 IST
Caste Census Controversy: A Clash Over Data and Discontent in Karnataka
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political move, the Karnataka BJP has targeted Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the ruling Congress after the latter ordered a re-enumeration of caste data in the state. The decision emerged following concerns from various communities about alleged discrepancies in a decade-old survey.

At a high-level meeting with Congress leaders, it was resolved to undertake a fresh census to address the issues raised by communities feeling left out. However, BJP General Secretary Sunil Kumar condemned the move, demanding that the Congress apologize to the people of Karnataka for mishandling the situation.

The All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha has welcomed the re-census decision, emphasizing the need for correct enumeration to benefit all communities. They promised cooperation if the process adopts new technology and corrects past errors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025