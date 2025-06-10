Caste Census Controversy: A Clash Over Data and Discontent in Karnataka

In a significant political move, the Karnataka BJP has targeted Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the ruling Congress after the latter ordered a re-enumeration of caste data in the state. The decision emerged following concerns from various communities about alleged discrepancies in a decade-old survey.

At a high-level meeting with Congress leaders, it was resolved to undertake a fresh census to address the issues raised by communities feeling left out. However, BJP General Secretary Sunil Kumar condemned the move, demanding that the Congress apologize to the people of Karnataka for mishandling the situation.

The All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha has welcomed the re-census decision, emphasizing the need for correct enumeration to benefit all communities. They promised cooperation if the process adopts new technology and corrects past errors.

