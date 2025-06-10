Trump Issues Warning Against Military Parade Protests
President Donald Trump cautioned against protests at the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary military parade. Trump stated that any protestors would face significant resistance, emphasizing patriotism and readiness to counter dissent. This announcement reflects the administration's strict stance on demonstrations during national celebrations.
Updated: 10-06-2025 22:35 IST
United States
- United States
U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a warning on Tuesday regarding potential protests during the upcoming military parade marking the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary in Washington.
In a conversation with reporters at the Oval Office, Trump declared that protesters would encounter a significant show of force.
He described potential protestors as individuals who harbor animosity towards the nation, promising that such dissent would be met with a stringent response.
(With inputs from agencies.)
