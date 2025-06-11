Supreme Verdict: Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner's Conviction Upheld

On Tuesday, Argentina's Supreme Court confirmed the conviction of former President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, sentencing her to six years in prison for fraud. The ruling, reported by local media, also bars Kirchner, aged 72, from holding public office, delivering a significant blow to the polarizing leftist leader.

The conviction originates from 2022 when a trial court found Kirchner guilty of channeling public road work contracts to a close associate during her presidency from 2007 to 2015. Despite the ruling, Kirchner has consistently denied any wrongdoing, asserting that she is being politically persecuted.

Kirchner's legal troubles have ignited fierce debate in Argentina, with her supporters rallying against the decision while critics insist on the necessity of accountability. The case continues to be a flashpoint in Argentina's turbulent political landscape.