Left Menu

Expulsion of Greek Lawmakers over Neo-Nazi Ties

Three far-right Greek lawmakers were expelled from parliament for connections with a jailed politician linked to a criminal organization. The decision impacts parliamentary dynamics by reducing seats to 297. The ruling heightens concerns about the rising influence of far-right parties and their democratic transgressions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 11-06-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 02:30 IST
Expulsion of Greek Lawmakers over Neo-Nazi Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Greece

Three far-right lawmakers in Greece were expelled from parliament on Tuesday, following revelations of connections with a jailed politician. This politician was previously convicted of leading a criminal organization, specifically linked to a neo-Nazi inspired group, Golden Dawn.

The court's verdict unveiled that Vasilis Stigas, the leader of the far-right Spartans party, and his colleagues had deceived voters in the 2023 elections, aligning themselves indirectly with notorious neo-Nazi figures. This development has stirred unease among established political factions regarding the surge of far-right parties in Europe.

This decision, backed by Greece's conservative government, means the number of parliamentary seats drops from 300 to 297, affecting legislative vote thresholds. The Spartans party denies ties with Golden Dawn, despite the court's findings, and now has remaining members serving as independents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

 India
2
IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

 Global
3
Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

 Global
4
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025