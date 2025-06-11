Expulsion of Greek Lawmakers over Neo-Nazi Ties

Three far-right lawmakers in Greece were expelled from parliament on Tuesday, following revelations of connections with a jailed politician. This politician was previously convicted of leading a criminal organization, specifically linked to a neo-Nazi inspired group, Golden Dawn.

The court's verdict unveiled that Vasilis Stigas, the leader of the far-right Spartans party, and his colleagues had deceived voters in the 2023 elections, aligning themselves indirectly with notorious neo-Nazi figures. This development has stirred unease among established political factions regarding the surge of far-right parties in Europe.

This decision, backed by Greece's conservative government, means the number of parliamentary seats drops from 300 to 297, affecting legislative vote thresholds. The Spartans party denies ties with Golden Dawn, despite the court's findings, and now has remaining members serving as independents.

