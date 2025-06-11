Left Menu

Colombian Teenage Assassin's Attempt: A Nation on Edge

A 15-year-old has been charged with attempted murder following an assassination attempt on Colombian presidential candidate Miguel Uribe. The attack has raised alarms about security and the recruitment of minors by armed groups. Uribe, critically injured, has a notable political lineage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 11-06-2025 04:04 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 04:04 IST
Colombian Teenage Assassin's Attempt: A Nation on Edge
  • Country:
  • Colombia

Colombian authorities have charged a 15-year-old boy with attempted murder after an assassination attempt on Miguel Uribe, a conservative presidential candidate, over the weekend. Uribe was shot in the head during a rally in Bogotá's Modelia neighborhood and remains in critical condition.

The Attorney General's office reported that the teenager was caught fleeing the scene with a weapon, but he has pleaded not guilty. Currently, he is recuperating in a hospital from leg injuries. Colombia's Defence Minister noted ongoing investigations to identify potential masterminds behind this attack on Uribe, a prominent opposition senator.

The attack has highlighted issues of security and the manipulation of minors by armed groups, who exploit lenient penalties for juveniles in Colombia. The charged teenager faces up to eight years in detention and will be held in a juvenile facility upon discharge from the hospital. The incident has prompted calls for enhanced security measures from opposition parties and a call for unity from Uribe's wife amidst heightened political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

 India
2
IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

 Global
3
Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

 Global
4
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025