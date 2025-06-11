Colombian Teenage Assassin's Attempt: A Nation on Edge

Colombian authorities have charged a 15-year-old boy with attempted murder after an assassination attempt on Miguel Uribe, a conservative presidential candidate, over the weekend. Uribe was shot in the head during a rally in Bogotá's Modelia neighborhood and remains in critical condition.

The Attorney General's office reported that the teenager was caught fleeing the scene with a weapon, but he has pleaded not guilty. Currently, he is recuperating in a hospital from leg injuries. Colombia's Defence Minister noted ongoing investigations to identify potential masterminds behind this attack on Uribe, a prominent opposition senator.

The attack has highlighted issues of security and the manipulation of minors by armed groups, who exploit lenient penalties for juveniles in Colombia. The charged teenager faces up to eight years in detention and will be held in a juvenile facility upon discharge from the hospital. The incident has prompted calls for enhanced security measures from opposition parties and a call for unity from Uribe's wife amidst heightened political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)