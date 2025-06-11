Jack Ciattarelli: GOP's Hope in New Jersey's Gubernatorial Race

Jack Ciattarelli, a former state lawmaker and small business owner, has secured the Republican nomination in New Jersey's governor race. With backing from former President Donald Trump, Ciattarelli aims to reclaim the governor's office after consecutive Democratic wins.

New Jersey is one of two states with governor's races this year, testing political strategies pre-mid-term elections. While Ciattarelli enjoys GOP enthusiasm due to Trump's support, he must attract broader voter support in a predominantly Democratic state. The GOP highlights declining Democrat registrations as a sign of potential gains.

Ciattarelli's campaign builds upon Trump's moderated losses in New Jersey, suggesting GOP revitalization. Meanwhile, Ciattarelli, previously a Trump critic, now fully supports the former president, aligning with voter discontent over state governance by Democrats, including economic grievances and high property taxes.