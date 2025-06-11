Tensions Surge as Trump's Troop Deployment Sparks Protests in Los Angeles

In a dramatic escalation, U.S. Marines arrived in Los Angeles as ordered by President Trump to suppress protests against his immigration policies. Governor Newsom condemned the action as an assault on democracy, while Mayor Bass imposed a curfew in response to escalating violence and looting in the city.

The deployment, criticized as an over-reaction to largely peaceful protests, raised alarms about abuse of power. Democratic leaders highlighted the national crisis and questioned the legal grounds of federal troop involvement, as tensions between Trump and California officials heightened.

With thousands of ICE arrests reported, the presence of Marines and National Guard appears set to intensify. The protests underscore the contentious debate over immigration enforcement and civil liberties, with demonstrators and law enforcement frequently clashing in Los Angeles and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)