A Birthday Tribute: Rahul Gandhi's Warm Greetings to Lalu Prasad Yadav

Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, marked the birthday of RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav with warm wishes, underscoring their profound camaraderie rooted in shared values and social justice advocacy. Yadav, turning 77, has a storied history of championing the voiceless, Gandhi noted in a heartfelt post.

Gandhi commended the former Bihar Chief Minister's courage and strength in raising his voice for the marginalized. He expressed sincere wishes for Yadav's continued good health and longevity, echoing sentiments shared by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

The relationship between Congress and the RJD strengthens as they prepare to contest Bihar's forthcoming elections under the Mahagathbandhan coalition, pitting them against the NDA alliance.