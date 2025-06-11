Clashes in LA: Protests, Curfews, and Trump's Immigration Tactics

The city of Los Angeles faced a tense night as police enforced a downtown curfew, leading to multiple arrests moments after it took effect. Officers deployed on horseback alongside crowd control projectiles to disperse hundreds of protesters rallying against President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

National Guard members stood watch with their shields but refrained from participating in arrests. Despite the enforcement of the curfew, sporadic confrontations occurred throughout the night, though on a smaller scale compared to previous nights of unrest. Officials stated that the curfew aimed to prevent vandalism and theft by agitators.

Meanwhile, California Governor Gavin Newsom accused Trump of escalating military operations within Los Angeles. Newsom took legal action to prevent military support for federal immigration agents, arguing it would worsen tensions and lead to civil unrest. A court hearing is set to address these concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)