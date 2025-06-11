Left Menu

Clashes in LA: Protests, Curfews, and Trump's Immigration Tactics

Los Angeles witnessed intense protests against President Trump's immigration crackdown, leading to a downtown curfew enforced by police with the National Guard in tow. Governor Gavin Newsom and city officials condemned Trump's tactics, warning against escalating tensions as protests spread nationwide despite law enforcement interventions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-06-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 12:35 IST
Clashes in LA: Protests, Curfews, and Trump's Immigration Tactics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The city of Los Angeles faced a tense night as police enforced a downtown curfew, leading to multiple arrests moments after it took effect. Officers deployed on horseback alongside crowd control projectiles to disperse hundreds of protesters rallying against President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

National Guard members stood watch with their shields but refrained from participating in arrests. Despite the enforcement of the curfew, sporadic confrontations occurred throughout the night, though on a smaller scale compared to previous nights of unrest. Officials stated that the curfew aimed to prevent vandalism and theft by agitators.

Meanwhile, California Governor Gavin Newsom accused Trump of escalating military operations within Los Angeles. Newsom took legal action to prevent military support for federal immigration agents, arguing it would worsen tensions and lead to civil unrest. A court hearing is set to address these concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

 Global
2
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025