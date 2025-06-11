Tusk's Coalition Faces Political Turmoil in Poland

Prime Minister Donald Tusk made a fervent appeal to Poland's parliament on Wednesday, seeking a vote of confidence to bolster his centrist government after a narrow presidential election defeat.

Tusk acknowledged the new political hurdles, particularly within his coalition, following Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski's loss to right-wing nationalist Karol Nawrocki.

With the opposition gaining traction, Tusk's speech underscored his resolve to maintain coalition stability and navigate Poland's increasingly polarized political landscape.

