Tusk's Coalition Faces Political Turmoil in Poland
Prime Minister Donald Tusk is addressing parliament to secure a vote of confidence and sustain his coalition government amid challenges following their defeat in Poland's presidential election. Tusk aims to maintain his coalition's unity against rising far-right influence while grappling with internal frustrations and public criticism.
Prime Minister Donald Tusk made a fervent appeal to Poland's parliament on Wednesday, seeking a vote of confidence to bolster his centrist government after a narrow presidential election defeat.
Tusk acknowledged the new political hurdles, particularly within his coalition, following Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski's loss to right-wing nationalist Karol Nawrocki.
With the opposition gaining traction, Tusk's speech underscored his resolve to maintain coalition stability and navigate Poland's increasingly polarized political landscape.
