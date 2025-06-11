Left Menu

Controversy Over MGNREGA: Congress Criticizes Government's Budget Cap

The Congress criticized the government’s handling of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA), alleging it aims to undermine the scheme. Jairam Ramesh claims the government capped spending at 60% for 2025-26, among other measures, effectively reducing its impact on beneficiaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 15:06 IST
Controversy Over MGNREGA: Congress Criticizes Government's Budget Cap
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress has criticized the Centre's approach to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA), suggesting that the government is implementing stealthy measures to dismantle the program.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in-charge communications, shared on X a media report alleging for the first time, MGNREGA's spending is capped at 60% for the financial year 2025-26's first half.

Ramesh outlined how funding shortages, restrictive expenditure plans, and looming budget shortfalls hinder the scheme, calling for increased daily wages to Rs 400 and urging a re-evaluation of mandatory Aadhar-based systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025