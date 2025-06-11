Controversy Over MGNREGA: Congress Criticizes Government's Budget Cap
The Congress criticized the government’s handling of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA), alleging it aims to undermine the scheme. Jairam Ramesh claims the government capped spending at 60% for 2025-26, among other measures, effectively reducing its impact on beneficiaries.
The Congress has criticized the Centre's approach to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA), suggesting that the government is implementing stealthy measures to dismantle the program.
Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in-charge communications, shared on X a media report alleging for the first time, MGNREGA's spending is capped at 60% for the financial year 2025-26's first half.
Ramesh outlined how funding shortages, restrictive expenditure plans, and looming budget shortfalls hinder the scheme, calling for increased daily wages to Rs 400 and urging a re-evaluation of mandatory Aadhar-based systems.
