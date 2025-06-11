Telangana Cabinet Reshuffle: Reddy Discusses Portfolio Allocation
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is negotiating with the Congress high command about assigning portfolios to newly inducted ministers. Currently managing over ten key portfolios, Reddy aims to balance responsibilities following recent cabinet expansions. Three ministerial slots remain vacant, with appointments expected post-local elections.
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is in discussions with the Congress high command to finalize portfolio allocations for newly inducted ministers in the state cabinet, according to sources.
Recently, three new ministers were inducted into the Telangana cabinet; however, their portfolios are yet to be determined. Currently, Reddy is in charge of over ten key portfolios, including Home, Law, Education, and Urban Development.
In a media briefing following his three-day visit to the national capital, Reddy assured he would distribute some of his portfolios if necessary. The cabinet presently has 15 ministers out of a possible 18, and further appointments are anticipated post-local body elections.
