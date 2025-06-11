Left Menu

Rane Family Controversy: BJP's Leadership Under Scrutiny

Former Union Minister Narayan Rane disapproves of defamatory remarks by his son, Nitesh Rane, which suggested BJP's dominance over other political parties. Nitesh's comment sparked a row within the ruling coalition in Maharashtra, prompting leaders like CM Fadnavis to emphasize public service over hierarchical superiority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-06-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 15:53 IST
Rane Family Controversy: BJP's Leadership Under Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to quell rising tensions within Maharashtra's political circles, former Union Minister and BJP MP Narayan Rane criticized remarks made by his son, Nitesh Rane, describing them as inappropriate and dismissive.

The controversial comments, likening BJP's stature to that of a 'superior father' over other parties, have sparked widespread condemnation, triggering discord within the ruling coalition, Mahayuti. However, Narayan Rane emphasized the need to focus on public service, asserting there was no longer an issue worth addressing.

The controversy unfolded during a BJP workers' meeting, with various leaders, including CM Devendra Fadnavis, seeking to deescalate tensions and reiterate their commitment to governance and coalition unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025