Rane Family Controversy: BJP's Leadership Under Scrutiny
Former Union Minister Narayan Rane disapproves of defamatory remarks by his son, Nitesh Rane, which suggested BJP's dominance over other political parties. Nitesh's comment sparked a row within the ruling coalition in Maharashtra, prompting leaders like CM Fadnavis to emphasize public service over hierarchical superiority.
In a bid to quell rising tensions within Maharashtra's political circles, former Union Minister and BJP MP Narayan Rane criticized remarks made by his son, Nitesh Rane, describing them as inappropriate and dismissive.
The controversial comments, likening BJP's stature to that of a 'superior father' over other parties, have sparked widespread condemnation, triggering discord within the ruling coalition, Mahayuti. However, Narayan Rane emphasized the need to focus on public service, asserting there was no longer an issue worth addressing.
The controversy unfolded during a BJP workers' meeting, with various leaders, including CM Devendra Fadnavis, seeking to deescalate tensions and reiterate their commitment to governance and coalition unity.
