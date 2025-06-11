Left Menu

Elon Musk and Donald Trump: Navigating the Stormy Seas of Social Media

Elon Musk expressed regret for his critical posts about Donald Trump, which led to tensions with the former president. Musk had deleted posts calling for Trump's impeachment, as speculation mounts over a possible mending of ties. The drama affected Tesla shares and highlighted their complex relationship.

Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, expressed regret over his recent critical social media posts targeting former U.S. President Donald Trump. Those posts, which included calls for Trump's impeachment, have since been deleted as Musk reportedly seeks to mend their strained relationship.

During the online altercation, Musk had harshly criticized Trump's tax and spending bill, which he labeled a 'disgusting abomination.' This clash led to a temporary drop in Tesla's market value by $150 billion, though shares have since stabilized. Market analysts are now watching closely for signs of reconciliation between the two influential figures.

Despite their public fallout, avenues for rapprochement remain open. Trump remarked he would welcome a phone call from Musk and assured no disruption to SpaceX's services for the White House. Musk, conversely, conveyed goodwill by responding with a heart emoji to Trump's vocalizations of past camaraderie.

