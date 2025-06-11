South Korea's Peaceful Overture: Silencing the Speakers to North

In a bid to ease regional tensions, South Korea has ceased its anti-Pyongyang loudspeaker broadcasts along the border. This decision marks the first substantial step towards mending north-south relations by President Lee Jae-myung's new administration.

The broadcasts had resumed last year in response to North Korea's balloon campaign that delivered trash and anti-South Korea messages. The Ministry of Defence, under Lee's directive, aims to foster trust and promote peace on the peninsula.

Liberal President Lee, addressing the heightened military tensions, emphasizes reconnecting through dialogue despite North Korea's current alliance shift towards Russia amidst their nuclear ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)