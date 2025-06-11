Left Menu

South Korea's Peaceful Overture: Silencing the Speakers to North

South Korea stopped broadcasting anti-North Korea propaganda across the inter-Korean border, as the new government seeks to reduce tensions. The move follows North Korea's trash balloon campaigns. President Lee Jae-myung ordered the shutdown, aiming to restore trust and promote peace on the Korean Peninsula.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 11-06-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 16:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • South Korea

In a bid to ease regional tensions, South Korea has ceased its anti-Pyongyang loudspeaker broadcasts along the border. This decision marks the first substantial step towards mending north-south relations by President Lee Jae-myung's new administration.

The broadcasts had resumed last year in response to North Korea's balloon campaign that delivered trash and anti-South Korea messages. The Ministry of Defence, under Lee's directive, aims to foster trust and promote peace on the peninsula.

Liberal President Lee, addressing the heightened military tensions, emphasizes reconnecting through dialogue despite North Korea's current alliance shift towards Russia amidst their nuclear ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

