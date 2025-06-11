Kharge Criticizes Modi's Leadership: 33 Mistakes in 11 Years

In a blistering critique, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launched an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 11-year tenure, alleging a record 33 mistakes during this period.

Kharge, speaking candidly to reporters, accused the Prime Minister of frequently telling falsehoods and failing to deliver on his promises, particularly in areas like demonetization and job creation.

Kharge also highlighted the legislative vacuum in the Lok Sabha: the absence of a Deputy Speaker, a move he described as illegal and anti-democratic. He urged the Modi government to adhere to constitutional mandates.

