Kharge Criticizes Modi's Leadership: 33 Mistakes in 11 Years
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticizes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of making 33 mistakes in 11 years. Kharge claims Modi lies frequently and deceives the youth, workers, and poor. He also questions the absence of a Deputy Speaker in the Lok Sabha, labeling Modi's actions as undemocratic.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kalaburagi | Updated: 11-06-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 16:52 IST
In a blistering critique, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launched an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 11-year tenure, alleging a record 33 mistakes during this period.
Kharge, speaking candidly to reporters, accused the Prime Minister of frequently telling falsehoods and failing to deliver on his promises, particularly in areas like demonetization and job creation.
Kharge also highlighted the legislative vacuum in the Lok Sabha: the absence of a Deputy Speaker, a move he described as illegal and anti-democratic. He urged the Modi government to adhere to constitutional mandates.
