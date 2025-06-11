Left Menu

Kharge Criticizes Modi's Leadership: 33 Mistakes in 11 Years

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticizes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of making 33 mistakes in 11 years. Kharge claims Modi lies frequently and deceives the youth, workers, and poor. He also questions the absence of a Deputy Speaker in the Lok Sabha, labeling Modi's actions as undemocratic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kalaburagi | Updated: 11-06-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 16:52 IST
Kharge Criticizes Modi's Leadership: 33 Mistakes in 11 Years
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a blistering critique, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launched an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 11-year tenure, alleging a record 33 mistakes during this period.

Kharge, speaking candidly to reporters, accused the Prime Minister of frequently telling falsehoods and failing to deliver on his promises, particularly in areas like demonetization and job creation.

Kharge also highlighted the legislative vacuum in the Lok Sabha: the absence of a Deputy Speaker, a move he described as illegal and anti-democratic. He urged the Modi government to adhere to constitutional mandates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025