Unstoppable Impeachment: The Duterte Politico-saga

The impeachment trial of Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte proceeds amid accusations of political maneuvering. The Senate sent the case back to the House, prompting legal and church outrage. The trial, involving allegations of misconduct, is crucial for Duterte's potential 2028 presidential bid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 17:04 IST
The impeachment trial of Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte is advancing despite maneuvers that critics allege are attempts to delay proceedings. The Senate initially convened but then returned the case to the House for jurisdiction clarification, stirring public and institutional backlash.

Duterte, facing charges of betrayal of public trust and high crimes, perceives the impeachment as politically driven. A strong prosecution case exists, bolstered by substantial evidence, according to Congresswoman Gerville Luistro from the impeachment panel.

As legal wrangling unfolds, Duterte's potential candidacy for the 2028 presidency is at stake. The situation has captured national attention, with hundreds protesting outside the Senate demanding accountability, while voices like the Catholic Bishops Conference criticize the Senate's procedural hesitations.

