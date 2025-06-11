FIFA World Cup's Controversial Path: Navigating Immigration and Protests

As the countdown to the next year's FIFA World Cup in the U.S. begins, host cities face scrutiny over the implications of President Donald Trump's stringent immigration policies. The co-hosting nations, including Canada and Mexico, are set to welcome 48 teams for an event promising to gather diverse global soccer fans.

Protests erupted after Trump deployed military forces in response to civil unrest, drawing criticism from figures like California Governor Gavin Newsom, who called the move authoritarian. Despite tensions, local organizers in New York, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia stress their commitment to hosting a successful tournament.

Amid concerns about the immigration crackdown, FIFA President Gianni Infantino reassured that this year's Club World Cup and the upcoming 2026 event would proceed smoothly. However, international fans remain wary, especially those from nations affected by travel bans. FIFA has yet to officially comment on these developments.

