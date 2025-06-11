Chhattisgarh's Strides Against Naxalism Under Modi's Leadership

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai underscored the pivotal progress made in the fight against Naxalism under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing a press conference in Raipur, Sai highlighted that in the past one-and-a-half years, 425 Maoists have been neutralized, significantly advancing towards the goal of eliminating Naxalism by the next March.

Sai lauded PM Modi's tenure, describing it as historic, noting substantial economic achievements, including India surpassing Japan as the world's fourth-largest economy. With backing from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he asserted that continued actions against Naxalism, despite monsoonal challenges, would soon rid the nation of the threat.

Besides security measures, Sai highlighted other government accomplishments, such as the construction of Ram temple and scrapping of Article 370. The chief minister mentioned transformative reforms and increased state revenue collection, facilitated by policy changes and an increase in central tax share, impacting citizen's lives positively.

(With inputs from agencies.)