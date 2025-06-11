Chhattisgarh's Strides Against Naxalism Under Modi's Leadership
Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister, Vishnu Deo Sai, highlights India's significant progress against Naxalism, attributing 425 neutralizations to PM Modi's leadership. The state is witnessing socio-economic improvements with reforms and welfare measures. India emerges as a global economic power, moving towards becoming the third largest economy.
- Country:
- India
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai underscored the pivotal progress made in the fight against Naxalism under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing a press conference in Raipur, Sai highlighted that in the past one-and-a-half years, 425 Maoists have been neutralized, significantly advancing towards the goal of eliminating Naxalism by the next March.
Sai lauded PM Modi's tenure, describing it as historic, noting substantial economic achievements, including India surpassing Japan as the world's fourth-largest economy. With backing from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he asserted that continued actions against Naxalism, despite monsoonal challenges, would soon rid the nation of the threat.
Besides security measures, Sai highlighted other government accomplishments, such as the construction of Ram temple and scrapping of Article 370. The chief minister mentioned transformative reforms and increased state revenue collection, facilitated by policy changes and an increase in central tax share, impacting citizen's lives positively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
TDP is trendsetter for welfare, reforms, development measures: Chandrababu Naidu in party conclave.
Innovative India: The Push for Research Reforms and Education Enhancement
Himachal CM Announces Educational and Agricultural Reforms Amid Political Charges
N Ram Calls for Urgent Legal Reforms to Protect Press Freedom in India
Maoists' Heist: Explosives Looted Amid Rising Tensions in Odisha