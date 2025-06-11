Left Menu

Caste Census Controversy: A Political Tug-of-War in Karnataka

R Ashoka, Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly, criticizes Congress's decision for a new caste census as 'defeat' for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and 'victory' for Deputy CM D K Shivakumar. The BJP alleges the decision lacks public trust and questions its feasibility, stressing financial and operational concerns.

Caste Census Controversy: A Political Tug-of-War in Karnataka
Karnataka's political landscape is in turmoil as the Opposition vehemently criticizes the Congress's recent decision to conduct a fresh caste census. R Ashoka, Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, termed this move an 'embarrassment' for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and a 'victory' for Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

Following a high-level Congress meeting involving leaders like Mallikarjuna Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, the decision aims to address previous survey omissions. Ashoka condemned this as a failure of state leadership while questioning the feasibility of executing another survey amidst financial constraints.

The BJP further accused the Chief Minister of following orders from the High Command without public consensus. Amidst ongoing allegations of a Rs 187 crore scam linked to Congress, Ashoka insisted on accountability and transparency, underscoring the need for collaborative political action.

