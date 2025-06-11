Caste Census Controversy: A Political Tug-of-War in Karnataka

Karnataka's political landscape is in turmoil as the Opposition vehemently criticizes the Congress's recent decision to conduct a fresh caste census. R Ashoka, Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, termed this move an 'embarrassment' for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and a 'victory' for Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

Following a high-level Congress meeting involving leaders like Mallikarjuna Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, the decision aims to address previous survey omissions. Ashoka condemned this as a failure of state leadership while questioning the feasibility of executing another survey amidst financial constraints.

The BJP further accused the Chief Minister of following orders from the High Command without public consensus. Amidst ongoing allegations of a Rs 187 crore scam linked to Congress, Ashoka insisted on accountability and transparency, underscoring the need for collaborative political action.