Stampede Deception: Allegations of Suppressed Death Toll in Maha Kumbh Mela
Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav have accused the Uttar Pradesh government of underreporting deaths in the Maha Kumbh stampede, citing a BBC report. Allegations highlight discrepancies in official death toll figures, suggesting a deliberate suppression of statistics, drawing parallels to other incidents of misreported data.
- Country:
- India
Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader, has raised serious allegations against the Uttar Pradesh government, claiming suppression of actual death figures from the Maha Kumbh stampede. He referenced a BBC report suggesting discrepancies in the official death toll.
According to Gandhi, the reported figures were akin to the manipulation seen during the COVID-19 pandemic. He accused the BJP of systematically erasing the representation of the poor by not counting their deaths in such incidents.
Similarly, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav criticized the state government, urging transparency and accountability. He claimed 82 lives were lost, significantly higher than the official count of 37, challenging their credibility.
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh's Ambitious Mission: A Child Labour-Free State by 2027
Congress Asserts Independence in Uttar Pradesh Assembly: 'We Are Not Beggars'
Tragic Fall: Friends Allegedly Push Man to Death in Uttar Pradesh
High Court Grants Uttar Pradesh Government Two Weeks in Abbas Ansari Hate Speech Case
Strategic Target: The Brahmin Vote in Uttar Pradesh