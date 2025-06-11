Stampede Deception: Allegations of Suppressed Death Toll in Maha Kumbh Mela

Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader, has raised serious allegations against the Uttar Pradesh government, claiming suppression of actual death figures from the Maha Kumbh stampede. He referenced a BBC report suggesting discrepancies in the official death toll.

According to Gandhi, the reported figures were akin to the manipulation seen during the COVID-19 pandemic. He accused the BJP of systematically erasing the representation of the poor by not counting their deaths in such incidents.

Similarly, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav criticized the state government, urging transparency and accountability. He claimed 82 lives were lost, significantly higher than the official count of 37, challenging their credibility.