Left Menu

Stampede Deception: Allegations of Suppressed Death Toll in Maha Kumbh Mela

Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav have accused the Uttar Pradesh government of underreporting deaths in the Maha Kumbh stampede, citing a BBC report. Allegations highlight discrepancies in official death toll figures, suggesting a deliberate suppression of statistics, drawing parallels to other incidents of misreported data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 19:44 IST
Stampede Deception: Allegations of Suppressed Death Toll in Maha Kumbh Mela
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader, has raised serious allegations against the Uttar Pradesh government, claiming suppression of actual death figures from the Maha Kumbh stampede. He referenced a BBC report suggesting discrepancies in the official death toll.

According to Gandhi, the reported figures were akin to the manipulation seen during the COVID-19 pandemic. He accused the BJP of systematically erasing the representation of the poor by not counting their deaths in such incidents.

Similarly, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav criticized the state government, urging transparency and accountability. He claimed 82 lives were lost, significantly higher than the official count of 37, challenging their credibility.

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025