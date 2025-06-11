Political Vendetta: Congress Alleges Misuse of ED in Karnataka

In a bold accusation against the central government, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Congress General Secretary for Karnataka, criticized the recent Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids on party members as a reflection of the BJP's entrenched political vendetta.

Surjewala argued that the BJP is utilizing the ED to malign Congress's governance, highlighted by raids on Bellary MP E Tukaram and MLAs Nara Bharath Reddy, J N Ganesh, and N T Srinivas, amidst a money-laundering investigation linked to the Valmiki scam.

The Congress leader further accused the BJP of perpetuating political attacks against opposition leaders, noting the pattern of using ED as a puppet tool to discredit political rivals without substantial convictions, undermining democratic principles through misuse of power.