Political Vendetta: Congress Alleges Misuse of ED in Karnataka

Randeep Singh Surjewala, Congress General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka, accused the BJP-led central government of political vendetta. He criticized the Enforcement Directorate raids on Congress leaders, calling them 'devious' tactics to undermine 'pro-people' governance. Surjewala highlighted the pattern of targeting opposition leaders, emphasizing the misuse of power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-06-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 19:57 IST
In a bold accusation against the central government, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Congress General Secretary for Karnataka, criticized the recent Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids on party members as a reflection of the BJP's entrenched political vendetta.

Surjewala argued that the BJP is utilizing the ED to malign Congress's governance, highlighted by raids on Bellary MP E Tukaram and MLAs Nara Bharath Reddy, J N Ganesh, and N T Srinivas, amidst a money-laundering investigation linked to the Valmiki scam.

The Congress leader further accused the BJP of perpetuating political attacks against opposition leaders, noting the pattern of using ED as a puppet tool to discredit political rivals without substantial convictions, undermining democratic principles through misuse of power.

