Musk & Trump: Mending Digital Bridges

In a recent development, former U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledged Elon Musk's expression of regret over certain social media posts. Musk had previously admitted that his comments about Trump had crossed a line.

This acknowledgment marks a possible thaw in the tensions between the tech billionaire and the former president. Trump's remarks, shared with the New York Post, emphasized this shift.

The interaction signals a potential patch-up of ties between two of America's most prominent figures in business and politics.

