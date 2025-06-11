Left Menu

Musk & Trump: Mending Digital Bridges

Donald Trump responded to Elon Musk's regret over his social media comments. Musk's recent posts about Trump, which he admitted went too far, signaled a potential reconciliation. Trump appreciated Musk's gesture, as reported by the New York Post, indicating a mending relationship between the influential figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 20:30 IST
Musk & Trump: Mending Digital Bridges
Donald Trump

In a recent development, former U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledged Elon Musk's expression of regret over certain social media posts. Musk had previously admitted that his comments about Trump had crossed a line.

This acknowledgment marks a possible thaw in the tensions between the tech billionaire and the former president. Trump's remarks, shared with the New York Post, emphasized this shift.

The interaction signals a potential patch-up of ties between two of America's most prominent figures in business and politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025