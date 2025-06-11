Musk & Trump: Mending Digital Bridges
Donald Trump responded to Elon Musk's regret over his social media comments. Musk's recent posts about Trump, which he admitted went too far, signaled a potential reconciliation. Trump appreciated Musk's gesture, as reported by the New York Post, indicating a mending relationship between the influential figures.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 20:30 IST
In a recent development, former U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledged Elon Musk's expression of regret over certain social media posts. Musk had previously admitted that his comments about Trump had crossed a line.
This acknowledgment marks a possible thaw in the tensions between the tech billionaire and the former president. Trump's remarks, shared with the New York Post, emphasized this shift.
The interaction signals a potential patch-up of ties between two of America's most prominent figures in business and politics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Controversy Erupts Over Kamal Haasan's Kannada-Tamil Comments
Internal Rifts: Congress Leader Udit Raj Criticizes Shashi Tharoor's Recent Comments
Congress Rows Over Tharoor's Comments on Surgical Strikes
Kannada Pride: BJP's Vijayendra Criticizes Kamal Haasan's Comments
BJP Criticizes Congress Over Controversial Terrorism Comments