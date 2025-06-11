11 Years in Review: Congress Criticizes Modi's Legacy

The Congress has voiced strong criticism against the 11-year rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing his government of orchestrating a string of policy failures and fostering societal divisions. Addressing the media, Congress General Secretary Bhupesh Baghel condemned the BJP's alleged focus on divisive politics and failing governance.

Baghel recounted specific instances like the Kumbh stampede and demonetisation while accusing Modi of unfulfilled promises, claiming the government remains unresponsive to issues faced by marginalized communities. He also pointed out discrepancies in handling public health crises, specifically during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Further criticism centered on foreign policy, economic promises, and institutional integrity. Baghel highlighted failed governmental schemes and the alleged political misuse of investigative agencies. He criticized the BJP for its treatment of marginalized communities and its unfulfilled commitments, asserting that the government favors the wealthy over the poor.

(With inputs from agencies.)