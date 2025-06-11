Left Menu

11 Years in Review: Congress Criticizes Modi's Legacy

The Congress party has criticized the 11-year tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, labeling it a period marked by policy failures and social division. Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel accused Modi's government of perpetrating anti-people policies, ignoring human rights abuses, and failing to deliver on economic promises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 21:08 IST
11 Years in Review: Congress Criticizes Modi's Legacy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress has voiced strong criticism against the 11-year rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing his government of orchestrating a string of policy failures and fostering societal divisions. Addressing the media, Congress General Secretary Bhupesh Baghel condemned the BJP's alleged focus on divisive politics and failing governance.

Baghel recounted specific instances like the Kumbh stampede and demonetisation while accusing Modi of unfulfilled promises, claiming the government remains unresponsive to issues faced by marginalized communities. He also pointed out discrepancies in handling public health crises, specifically during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Further criticism centered on foreign policy, economic promises, and institutional integrity. Baghel highlighted failed governmental schemes and the alleged political misuse of investigative agencies. He criticized the BJP for its treatment of marginalized communities and its unfulfilled commitments, asserting that the government favors the wealthy over the poor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025