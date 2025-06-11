Left Menu

Trump Open to Renewing Dialogue with Kim Jong Un

President Donald Trump is open to communicating with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, as stated by the White House. This comes after their previous friendly relations during Trump's first term. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed Trump's willingness to engage in correspondence with Kim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-06-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 23:09 IST
Trump Open to Renewing Dialogue with Kim Jong Un
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump has expressed an openness to restart communications with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, according to recent statements from the White House.

During his first term, Trump had established a friendly rapport with Kim, which the current administration indicates could be revived.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed this stance, telling reporters that the president remains amenable to exchanging letters with Kim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025