Trump Prepares For Key Diplomatic Engagements at G7 Summit

President Donald Trump is poised for a series of bilateral talks with global leaders at the forthcoming G7 summit in Canada, a revelation made by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

During a recent briefing, Leavitt provided this overview but remained tight-lipped about the identities of the leaders who will meet with Trump.

The G7 summit will serve as a crucial platform for international discussions on pressing global issues, with Trump's meetings anticipated to focus on fostering diplomatic relations and addressing key agenda items.

(With inputs from agencies.)