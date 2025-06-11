Trump Prepares For Key Diplomatic Engagements at G7 Summit
President Donald Trump is set to engage in several bilateral meetings with international leaders during the upcoming G7 summit in Canada, according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. However, the specific leaders scheduled for meetings with Trump have not yet been disclosed.
President Donald Trump is poised for a series of bilateral talks with global leaders at the forthcoming G7 summit in Canada, a revelation made by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.
During a recent briefing, Leavitt provided this overview but remained tight-lipped about the identities of the leaders who will meet with Trump.
The G7 summit will serve as a crucial platform for international discussions on pressing global issues, with Trump's meetings anticipated to focus on fostering diplomatic relations and addressing key agenda items.
