CPI(M) Calls for Restoration of Article 370 for Peace in J&K

The CPI(M) stressed the importance of reinstating Article 370 and statehood for Jammu and Kashmir during a convention in Srinagar. Party leaders asserted that these steps are crucial for restoring confidence and achieving peace in the region. They criticized the government's hesitation to address these demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 11-06-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 23:34 IST
CPI(M) Calls for Restoration of Article 370 for Peace in J&K
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Communist Party of India (Marxist), CPI(M), has renewed its demand for the restoration of Article 370 and statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, arguing that such actions are vital for fostering confidence and peace in the Union Territory. Speaking at a one-day convention held at Tagore Hall, Srinagar, CPI(M) General Secretary M A Baby emphasized the need to reinstate legitimate constitutional rights to ensure lasting peace in the region.

Eminent party leaders including CPI(M) MP Amra Ram criticized the government's unexpected revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood on August 5, 2019 without stakeholder consultation. They highlighted it as a historical constitutional anomaly where a state was bifurcated into two Union territories, undermining democratic integrity.

Engaging in a dialogue, a CPI(M) delegation led by senior leaders also met National Conference President Farooq Abdullah to discuss the region's situation. Both parties emphasized peace, dialogue, and the restoration of democratic rights to address the aspirations of the Jammu and Kashmir people.

