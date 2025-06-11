Elon Musk and Donald Trump: A Fractured Friendship Mends

Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur, has publicly expressed regret over his recent social media criticisms of Donald Trump, which he admitted had gone 'too far.' This conciliatory gesture was acknowledged as 'very nice' by Trump, signaling possible reconciliation between the influential figures.

Musk had earlier deleted critical posts about Trump, possibly motivated by business interests as company analysts suggest. The tensions had arisen after Musk criticized Trump's tax policies, which resulted in significant market value impacts on Tesla shares.

While both parties appear to have de-escalated the dispute, analysts remain skeptical of a complete renewal of their previous friendly ties. Yet, given the high stakes involved, reconciliation could be mutually beneficial for both their business and political aspirations.