Elon Musk and Donald Trump: A Fractured Friendship Mends

Billionaire Elon Musk expressed regret over his recent social media posts about Donald Trump, signaling a move towards mending their strained relationship. Market analysts suggest Musk's conciliatory approach could be business-motivated. The two figures had previously clashed over political and economic views, impacting Tesla's market value.

Updated: 11-06-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 23:40 IST
Elon Musk

Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur, has publicly expressed regret over his recent social media criticisms of Donald Trump, which he admitted had gone 'too far.' This conciliatory gesture was acknowledged as 'very nice' by Trump, signaling possible reconciliation between the influential figures.

Musk had earlier deleted critical posts about Trump, possibly motivated by business interests as company analysts suggest. The tensions had arisen after Musk criticized Trump's tax policies, which resulted in significant market value impacts on Tesla shares.

While both parties appear to have de-escalated the dispute, analysts remain skeptical of a complete renewal of their previous friendly ties. Yet, given the high stakes involved, reconciliation could be mutually beneficial for both their business and political aspirations.

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

