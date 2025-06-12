US Initiates Middle East Personnel Drawdown Amid Rising Tensions
The United States is reducing its nonessential personnel in the Middle East due to potential regional unrest. This move comes as US-Iran negotiations over a nuclear deal falter. The rising tensions have prompted cautionary advisories for mariners near the Persian Gulf and surrounding waterways.
The United States has begun withdrawing nonessential personnel from the Middle East as tensions escalate, the State Department and military officials confirmed Wednesday.
A directive was issued to reduce staff at the US Embassy in Baghdad, and authorizations were extended to additional departures from Bahrain and Kuwait. Military dependents across the region have also been given the option to leave.
Escalating tensions stem from stalled US-Iran nuclear talks, with the imminent sixth round of negotiations in doubt. Diplomatic exchanges highlight the impasse as both sides brace for potential conflict.
