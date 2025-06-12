Former Lebanese Economy Minister Charged with Financial Crimes

In a significant development, former Lebanese Economy Minister Amin Salam has been arrested on charges of forgery, embezzlement, and misuse of public funds. The arrest follows an exhaustive three-hour interrogation linked to allegations of illegal financial practices.

The charges stem from Salam's alleged involvement in extorting private insurance companies and misappropriating funds meant for a supervisory committee. Salam has denied these allegations, claiming his actions were aimed at bolstering the committee's efficacy and transparency.

Appointed in 2021 amid Lebanon's economic meltdown, Salam's tenure was marked by critical challenges, including power outages and inflation. Salam's arrest highlights Lebanon's ongoing struggle with economic reform and anti-corruption efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)