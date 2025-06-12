Left Menu

Former Lebanese Economy Minister Charged with Financial Crimes

Amin Salam, former Lebanese Economy Minister, has been arrested and charged with financial crimes involving forgery, embezzlement, and misuse of public funds. Authorities allege illegal use of ministry funds and suspicious contracts as Lebanon seeks to reform its economy. Salam denies the accusations, citing efforts to increase transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 12-06-2025 06:28 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 06:28 IST
Former Lebanese Economy Minister Charged with Financial Crimes
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

In a significant development, former Lebanese Economy Minister Amin Salam has been arrested on charges of forgery, embezzlement, and misuse of public funds. The arrest follows an exhaustive three-hour interrogation linked to allegations of illegal financial practices.

The charges stem from Salam's alleged involvement in extorting private insurance companies and misappropriating funds meant for a supervisory committee. Salam has denied these allegations, claiming his actions were aimed at bolstering the committee's efficacy and transparency.

Appointed in 2021 amid Lebanon's economic meltdown, Salam's tenure was marked by critical challenges, including power outages and inflation. Salam's arrest highlights Lebanon's ongoing struggle with economic reform and anti-corruption efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

 Italy
2
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
3
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
4
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025