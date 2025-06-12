Left Menu

OAMTC Challenges Statute Changes in FIA Governance

The Austrian Automobile Association (OAMTC) urges rejection of FIA’s proposed statute changes, fearing they may harm governance and limit electoral opposition to president Mohammed Ben Sulayem. OAMTC argues changes could damage transparency and fairness, while Sulayem remains confident in his support despite controversies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 07:00 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 07:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Austrian Automobile Association (OAMTC) has called on FIA members to reject proposed changes to the governing body's statutes. The OAMTC argues that the amendments could undermine FIA's reputation for governance and stifle opposition to the re-election of president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

In a letter to the FIA's world council mobility section, the OAMTC expressed opposition to the impending vote on the agenda for FIA's General Assembly in Macau. The association suggested postponing the vote, emphasizing the absence of urgency for such changes and the potential risk they pose to transparency and integrity.

President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, who stands unchallenged for re-election in December, has faced various controversies since taking office. Despite criticism, he remains confident in his strong FIA member support. Past allies, including Robert Reid, have also voiced concerns over governance standards at the FIA.

