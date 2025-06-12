OAMTC Challenges Statute Changes in FIA Governance

The Austrian Automobile Association (OAMTC) has called on FIA members to reject proposed changes to the governing body's statutes. The OAMTC argues that the amendments could undermine FIA's reputation for governance and stifle opposition to the re-election of president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

In a letter to the FIA's world council mobility section, the OAMTC expressed opposition to the impending vote on the agenda for FIA's General Assembly in Macau. The association suggested postponing the vote, emphasizing the absence of urgency for such changes and the potential risk they pose to transparency and integrity.

President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, who stands unchallenged for re-election in December, has faced various controversies since taking office. Despite criticism, he remains confident in his strong FIA member support. Past allies, including Robert Reid, have also voiced concerns over governance standards at the FIA.