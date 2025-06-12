OAMTC Challenges Statute Changes in FIA Governance
The Austrian Automobile Association (OAMTC) urges rejection of FIA’s proposed statute changes, fearing they may harm governance and limit electoral opposition to president Mohammed Ben Sulayem. OAMTC argues changes could damage transparency and fairness, while Sulayem remains confident in his support despite controversies.
The Austrian Automobile Association (OAMTC) has called on FIA members to reject proposed changes to the governing body's statutes. The OAMTC argues that the amendments could undermine FIA's reputation for governance and stifle opposition to the re-election of president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.
In a letter to the FIA's world council mobility section, the OAMTC expressed opposition to the impending vote on the agenda for FIA's General Assembly in Macau. The association suggested postponing the vote, emphasizing the absence of urgency for such changes and the potential risk they pose to transparency and integrity.
President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, who stands unchallenged for re-election in December, has faced various controversies since taking office. Despite criticism, he remains confident in his strong FIA member support. Past allies, including Robert Reid, have also voiced concerns over governance standards at the FIA.
ALSO READ
Samoan Parliament Dissolution: Elections on the Horizon
Paka Venkata Satyanarayana Sworn into Rajya Sabha as DMK Prepares for Elections
Delhi's Governance Revival: Rekha Gupta Celebrates 100 Days of Progress
Manipur's Leadership Dilemma: Civil Society's Stance on Governance
ECOWAS at 50: Navigating the Crossroads of Security and Governance