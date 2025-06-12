Hindu American Community Backs Cuomo with Aerial Campaign
Members of the Hindu American community launched an aerial banner over New York City, endorsing Andrew Cuomo for mayor. The campaign highlighted concerns about rising crime and divisive rhetoric, supporting Cuomo's experienced leadership. Key polls show a competitive race with undecided voters playing a crucial role.
- Country:
- United States
In a bold civic move, the Hindu American community soared an aerial banner above New York City in endorsement of Andrew Cuomo for mayor, urging voters toward a choice of seasoned and inclusive leadership in a high-stakes contest that has garnered nationwide interest.
The banner displayed 'Hindus for Cuomo: United NYC, No Hate,' covering pivotal Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn locales. This visual campaign emphasized the community's mounting anxieties over increasing crime, divisive discourse, and a perceived leadership vacuum.
With the Democratic primary tightening between Cuomo and Assembly member Zohran Mamdani, two internal polls reveal a close battle: Mamdani's poll shows Cuomo ahead by two points, while Cuomo's poll gives him a 12-point lead. As early voting nears, analysts highlight a crucial undecided voter portion, with Cuomo's recognition substantially higher.
