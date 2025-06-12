Hindu American Community Backs Cuomo with Aerial Campaign

In a bold civic move, the Hindu American community soared an aerial banner above New York City in endorsement of Andrew Cuomo for mayor, urging voters toward a choice of seasoned and inclusive leadership in a high-stakes contest that has garnered nationwide interest.

The banner displayed 'Hindus for Cuomo: United NYC, No Hate,' covering pivotal Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn locales. This visual campaign emphasized the community's mounting anxieties over increasing crime, divisive discourse, and a perceived leadership vacuum.

With the Democratic primary tightening between Cuomo and Assembly member Zohran Mamdani, two internal polls reveal a close battle: Mamdani's poll shows Cuomo ahead by two points, while Cuomo's poll gives him a 12-point lead. As early voting nears, analysts highlight a crucial undecided voter portion, with Cuomo's recognition substantially higher.

(With inputs from agencies.)