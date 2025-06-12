Left Menu

Diplomatic Strain: India and US Relations Tested Amid Pakistan Ties

The Congress accuses the US of equating India with Pakistan amid diplomatic tensions. The invitation of Pakistan's army chief to a US event exacerbates concerns, with the US praising Pakistan's counterterrorism role. India is urged to call an all-party meeting to address diplomatic setbacks and US-India relations.

The Congress party has raised concerns over perceived US attempts to equate India with Pakistan, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene an all-party meeting. This call comes amid reports that Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir will attend a US event, a move seen as a diplomatic blow for India.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary, emphasized that decades of diplomatic efforts should not be weakened. He questioned if this indicates a shift in US intentions, especially after a US Central Command leader termed Pakistan a vital counterterrorism ally.

In light of these developments, Congress urged PM Modi to confront the diplomatic implications head-on. Meanwhile, US military leaders state the need to maintain relations with both India and Pakistan, avoiding a binary stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

