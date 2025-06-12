Diplomatic Strain: India and US Relations Tested Amid Pakistan Ties

The Congress party has raised concerns over perceived US attempts to equate India with Pakistan, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene an all-party meeting. This call comes amid reports that Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir will attend a US event, a move seen as a diplomatic blow for India.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary, emphasized that decades of diplomatic efforts should not be weakened. He questioned if this indicates a shift in US intentions, especially after a US Central Command leader termed Pakistan a vital counterterrorism ally.

In light of these developments, Congress urged PM Modi to confront the diplomatic implications head-on. Meanwhile, US military leaders state the need to maintain relations with both India and Pakistan, avoiding a binary stance.

