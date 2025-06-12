India Faces Diplomatic Hurdles: Congress Calls for Collective Response
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh highlights three major setbacks for India's diplomacy from the United States, urging a collective political response. He points to statements and actions involving Pakistan, raising concerns over U.S. foreign policy. Ramesh calls for an all-party meeting and emphasizes unity in addressing the issues.
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh on Thursday revealed that India's diplomacy encountered three significant setbacks at the hands of the United States. Ramesh, who serves as the General Secretary in charge of Communications for the Congress Party, labeled these incidents as "challenges" requiring a unified response.
He cited the controversial remarks by the US Central Command's General Michael Kurilla, describing Pakistan as a "phenomenal partner" in counter-terrorism, despite Osama bin Laden's decade-long presence in the country before his death in 2011. Additionally, Ramesh expressed concern over the invitation extended to Field Marshal Asim Munir to the US Army Day event, despite his alleged incendiary comments linked to the April 22nd terrorist attack in Pahalgam.
Furthermore, Ramesh pointed to the reiteration by a US State Department spokesperson regarding President Trump's role in India-Pakistan engagement as a third setback. He urged the Indian Prime Minister to convene a special parliament session, take political parties into confidence, and focus on governance rather than politics. These actions, Ramesh stated, are crucial to formulating a collective and effective response to these diplomatic challenges.
