Left Menu

Saudi Crown Prince MBS Skips Canada's G7 Summit

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, also known as MBS, will not attend the upcoming G7 summit in Canada. Although Saudi Arabia is not a member, it was invited as a guest. MBS has rarely traveled internationally lately, and the decision may ease tensions within Canada's Liberal Party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 12:52 IST
Saudi Crown Prince MBS Skips Canada's G7 Summit
Mohammed bin Salman

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, frequently referred to as MBS, has opted out of attending the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Canada, according to a senior diplomat informed by Reuters. The summit is scheduled to take place in Kananaskis, nestled in the Canadian Rockies, from June 15-17.

While Saudi Arabia is not a G7 member, it was invited as a guest to this annual event. MBS did not specify why he declined the invitation, continuing his trend of limited international travel. Last year, he also declined the G7 Summit in Italy and postponed a trip to Japan citing his father's health.

The decision may help ease internal tensions within Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberal party, as there was division over inviting the Saudi prince due to criticisms of Saudi Arabia's human rights record. Several global leaders, including those from Ukraine, Mexico, and the United States, are confirmed to attend the summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025