Saudi Crown Prince MBS Skips Canada's G7 Summit

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, frequently referred to as MBS, has opted out of attending the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Canada, according to a senior diplomat informed by Reuters. The summit is scheduled to take place in Kananaskis, nestled in the Canadian Rockies, from June 15-17.

While Saudi Arabia is not a G7 member, it was invited as a guest to this annual event. MBS did not specify why he declined the invitation, continuing his trend of limited international travel. Last year, he also declined the G7 Summit in Italy and postponed a trip to Japan citing his father's health.

The decision may help ease internal tensions within Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberal party, as there was division over inviting the Saudi prince due to criticisms of Saudi Arabia's human rights record. Several global leaders, including those from Ukraine, Mexico, and the United States, are confirmed to attend the summit.

