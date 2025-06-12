Left Menu

Political Dynamics: Raj Thackeray and the Potential BJP-MNS Alliance

Sanjay Shirsat from Shiv Sena suggests that Raj Thackeray should align with the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition following Raj's meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The discussion has fueled speculation about alliances ahead of state civic polls, amid the political tension between Shiv Sena factions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-06-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 14:56 IST
Political Dynamics: Raj Thackeray and the Potential BJP-MNS Alliance
Raj Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Sanjay Shirsat, a Shiv Sena cabinet member, proposed that Raj Thackeray join the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition. This suggestion arose after Thackeray met with Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, on Thursday morning.

The meeting, held at a luxury hotel, has stirred political corridors with talks of a potential alliance between the BJP and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) as the civic polls approach. The encounter also comes amidst rumors of a reconciliation between Raj and his cousin Uddhav Thackeray, leader of the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT).

Shirsat emphasized the unpredictable nature of politics. He remarked on the strategic importance of alliances, noting a previous offer extended to Raj Thackeray. Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena (UBT) cautiously responded to the meeting, with leader Kishori Pednekar urging patience, given the strong support for a coalition among grassroots workers.

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025